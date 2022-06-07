Nominations sought for Notable CFOs feature

BizTimes Milwaukee is seeking nominations for its upcoming Notable CFOs feature. Profiles of those selected will appear in the July 25 edition of the magazine.

The Notable CFOs feature will profile accomplished chief financial officers at southeastern Wisconsin businesses and nonprofit organizations.

The deadline to submit nominations is Friday, June 17. Click here to submit a nomination.

The Notable series is BizTimes Media’s roundup of southeastern Wisconsin business leaders making a difference in their industry and their companies. Click here for more information and opportunities to submit nominations for other Notable categories.