Next Generation Leadership: Danielle White, Rockwell Automation

2022 Nonprofit Excellence Awards

By
-
Danielle White
Danielle White Credit: Jake Hill

Through her volunteer efforts, Danielle White, assistant general counsel, corporate governance and securities for Rockwell Automation, helps ensure legal aid for community members in need. White, who graduated from Marquette University Law School in 2011, serves as president of the board of Legal Action of Wisconsin, director on the board of the Legal Aid Society

