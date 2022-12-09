Next Generation Leadership: Danielle White, Rockwell Automation

Through her volunteer efforts, Danielle White, assistant general counsel, corporate governance and securities for Rockwell Automation, helps ensure legal aid for community members in need. White, who graduated from Marquette University Law School in 2011, serves as president of the board of Legal Action of Wisconsin, director on the board of the Legal Aid Society

White, who graduated from Marquette University Law School in 2011, serves as president of the board of Legal Action of Wisconsin, director on the board of the Legal Aid Society of Milwaukee and director on the board of the Association of Corporate Counsel’s Wisconsin chapter, after having served as board president from 2020-2021.

Helping her community is a passion of White’s. Besides being a member of the planning committee for nonprofit organization Centro Legal’s largest annual fundraiser, White volunteers at the Veterans Service Office and United Community Center clinics.

“She provides immense leadership, guidance, knowledge and financial support to organizations that deliver much-needed legal services to people without other resources, while not losing touch with those very people whom she feels it is important to serve,” said Susan Nadeau, external communications manager for Rockwell Automation.

“My parents have always said, ‘Our family has been blessed to be a blessing.’ I’ve taken that passion into the law. A lot of my efforts have been with the provision of low and no cost legal services to people in our community, which is an area of great need for people.”

– Danielle White, Rockwell Automation