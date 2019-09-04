Men’s brand UNTUCKit planning store in Milwaukee’s Third Ward

New York City-based retailer UNTUCKit LLC is opening a store in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward this fall.

The company plans to occupy a 2,611-square-foot commercial space at 241 N. Broadway, according to work permit recently filed with the City of Milwaukee.

True to its name, UNTUCKit is best known for its line of casual men’s shirts that are designed to be left untucked out of pants. It currently operates more than 70 retail locations across the country and in Canada as well as an e-commerce site.

UNTUCKit has not publicly announced details about its Milwaukee location, but confirmed plans for a fall opening via email on Wednesday. It also posted a job listing last month on LinkedIn for “a Retail Store Manager to oversee the daily operations of our new store opening in Milwaukee on North Broadway.”

The Third Ward store will be UNTUCKit’s first Wisconsin location. It will share a building with Milwaukee-based NL Suits, an appointment-only store selling custom-made men’s suits. Owner Nas Laine said he welcomes the opportunity for more nearby foot traffic.

“Any company that drives more business in the area is good for us,” he said.

UNTUCKit plans to spend $250,000 to build out the North Broadway space, according to the application. That work will be led by New Albany, Ohio-based Shremshock Architects.