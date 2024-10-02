New work, event space to open in historic home on Wisconsin Avenue

Uplifting Mansion at 3121 W. Wisconsin Avenue, an 8,000-square-foot restored historic home in Milwaukee’s Merrill Park neighborhood on the city’s near west side, will open on Oct. 17 and will feature four floors of event spaces, workspaces, and residential stays.

Owners Deanna Singh and Justin Ponder bought the home in May of this year and hired Milwaukee-based BC Modern to furnish and design what is now Uplifting Mansion.

Uplifting Mansion occupies all four floors of the historic home and will offer venues for weddings, galas, business meetings, and community gatherings. The Grand Ballroom will offer space for large gatherings, while the library and study will provide settings for smaller events. The top floor is designated as a two-bedroom residence available for overnight rentals. The garden and co-lab levels will feature workspaces for local social entrepreneurs and businesses that align with Singh and Ponder’s mission of uplifting the city, according to a press release.

Singh and Ponder are the owners of the building and of Uplifting Mansion’s parent company, Flying Elephants, LLC. Flying Elephants, LLC is the parent company of four other social enterprises: Uplifting Impact, Purposeful Hustle, Birth Coach Milwaukee, and Story to Tell Books.

“We’ve always envisioned Uplifting Mansion as a place where community, culture, and innovation meet,” said Singh.

At the grand opening, open house event on Oct. 17, Uplifting Mansion will showcase an art exhibition called “Nkenge” from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The exhibition will feature African art exhibits, immersive events, and STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, math) activations. Nkenge’s Gallery will also feature tech-enhanced content, providing guests with an interactive opportunity to learn more about their cultural significance, according to a press release.

“The introduction of Nkenge’s Gallery is an extension of our family’s commitment to preserving heritage while embracing modern technologies that connect people to art in new ways,” Singh said.