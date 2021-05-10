New Starbucks location with drive-thru planned at Pabst Farms

A new multi-tenant building with a Starbucks drive-thru is planned at Pabst Farms in Oconomowoc.

Pabst Farm’s existing Starbucks, at 1370 Pabst Farms Circle, will relocate to the 4,276-square-foot building. Starbucks will take over about 2,283 square feet, and a second yet-to-be-named tenant will occupy the remaining 1,992 square feet.

Site plans were approved by Oconomowoc’s Plan Commission on May 5. The project applicant is listed as Oconomowoc Retail Management LLC of Bingham Farms, Michigan.

The building will be constructed on an empty lot at the northwest corner of Pabst Farms Circle and Pabst Farms Boulevard. It will include outdoor patio seating, one drive thru lane, and a parking lot with 47 stalls. Starbucks’ existing location does not have a drive-thru.

According to city documents, plans for a similar project were approved in 2015, but the building was never constructed.

Pabst Farms is a 1,500-acre development located on former farmland. It includes residential neighborhoods, retail, hotels, an industrial park and a hospital.