New Starbucks location planned in Waukesha

A new Starbucks location is planned for the vacant lot just west of the Presidents Plaza shopping center at 101 W. Sunset Drive in Waukesha, according to city documents.

The new 2,500-square-foot space will feature a 330-foot outdoor patio area and a drive-thru. The cafe is expected to open in late summer or early fall of 2025, according to Jimmy Rosen, principal at Brookfield-based commercial real estate firm Somerstone LLC.

Somerstone owns the property and is leading the development. Milwaukee-based Logic Design & Architecture and Brookfield-based Pinnacle Engineering Group are providing the design and engineering services for the project.

“We’re just grateful for the opportunity to develop in the area and we’re excited to add more taxpayers to the community,” Rosen said.

Somerstone’s portfolio contains several similar franchise developments including Chipotle Mexican Grill, Buffalo Wild Wings, Chic-fil-A and retailers like The Gap and Ross Dress for Less, according to its website.

This location will add to Starbucks’ six other locations in Waukesha.