New restaurant planned for former Original Pancake House location on Downer

A new full-service restaurant plans to take over the former Original Pancake House space on Milwaukee's East Side.Canela Cafe is targeting a July 1 opening at 2621 N. Downer Ave. It will serve breakfast and lunch, with daily operating hours from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to a license application submitted by Dina Bouraxis-Awadallah, who's listed as the sole owner.The Original Pancake Houseits Downer Avenue location in January after suffering financially during the COVID-19 the pandemic. The business had occupied the 4,650-square-foot space for more than a decade. Milwaukee-based Dominion Properties has owned the North Downer Avenue building for 10 years.Canela Cafe will initially offer indoor seating only. Its breakfast menu includes pancakes, Belgian waffles, and corned beef hash, as well as bakery items. Lunch includes salads, sandwiches and wraps. Alcohol will also be served.Bouraxis-Awadallah will present operating plans and take questions from the public at a virtual neighborhood meeting scheduled for May 18.