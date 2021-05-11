New restaurant planned for former Original Pancake House location on Downer

By
Maredithe Meyer
-
The former Original Pancake House at 2621 N. Downer Ave. Photo by Google
A new full-service restaurant plans to take over the former Original Pancake House space on Milwaukee's East Side. Canela Cafe is targeting a July 1 opening at 2621 N. Downer Ave. It will serve breakfast and…

Maredithe Meyer
Maredithe Meyer covers restaurants, retail, tourism, and sports and entertainment. She joined BizTimes in 2015, previously as an intern reporter. She earned a degree in journalism from Marquette University in 2017. When she's not on the job, Maredithe coaches field hockey and loves exploring her favorite city on earth, Milwaukee.

