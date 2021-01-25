The Original Pancake House closes Downer Avenue location

The Original Pancake House has closed its location on Milwaukee’s East Side after more than a decade in business.

The popular breakfast and brunch spot, located at 2621 N. Downer Ave., had its last day of service on Jan. 24, general manager Bob Frederickson confirmed Monday with Biztimes Milwaukee.

The closure came as East Side rent prices climb and business suffered at the hands of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our rent is sky high, and we tried to negotiate but to no avail,” he said. “We’d have to sign another five-year lease and we’re not able to do that.”

Sales had been weak, at least up until a couple of weeks ago once word got out about the restaurant’s plans to shutter, said Frederickson. He also runs The Original Pancake House in Brookfield, which remains open at 16460 W. Bluemound Road.

The Portland-based chain currently has 129 restaurants 29 states, according to its website. Its only other Wisconsin location is in Madison.