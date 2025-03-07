New owners of Slinger Speedway unveiled

Slinger Speedway is officially under new ownership just 12 days after Todd and Elizabeth Thelen announced a pending sale of the business.

Kelsey and Travis Dassow, a local couple with a love for racing, shared via a Facebook post that they have officially purchased Slinger Speedway.

“Travis and I have had the passion for racing since we were young. We both were successful in go-kart racing and both moved up to racing cars in the late model and super late model divisions. Eventually, we crossed paths at Slinger Speedway, and years later we married,” according to the announcement from the family.

The Dassow family also owns Kewaskum-based TD Graphics, a shop providing vinyl decals, wraps, apparel and more.

“Both Travis and I continued to be involved in the sport of racing, as car and team owners of Apex Motorsports and now we are track owners,” according to the announcement. “Slinger Speedway has come full circle in our lives and will continue to be a part of our family. Our two children, Harlie and Easton love our life of racing, and Easton has been racing go-karts for two years.”

The Dassow family says they plan to keep the tradition of Sunday night racing alive and well.