Log In
Subscribe
My BizTimes
Log In
Subscribe
Sports & Entertainment

New owners of Slinger Speedway unveiled

Ashley Smart
By Ashley Smart
Image courtesy of Slinger Speedway
Learn more about:
Slinger SpeedwayTD GraphicsKelsey DassowTravis Dassow

Slinger Speedway is officially under new ownership just 12 days after Todd and Elizabeth Thelen announced a pending sale of the business.

Kelsey and Travis Dassow, a local couple with a love for racing, shared via a Facebook post that they have officially purchased Slinger Speedway.

“Travis and I have had the passion for racing since we were young. We both were successful in go-kart racing and both moved up to racing cars in the late model and super late model divisions. Eventually, we crossed paths at Slinger Speedway, and years later we married,” according to the announcement from the family.

- Advertisement -

The Dassow family also owns Kewaskum-based TD Graphics, a shop providing vinyl decals, wraps, apparel and more.

“Both Travis and I continued to be involved in the sport of racing, as car and team owners of Apex Motorsports and now we are track owners,” according to the announcement. “Slinger Speedway has come full circle in our lives and will continue to be a part of our family. Our two children, Harlie and Easton love our life of racing, and Easton has been racing go-karts for two years.”

The Dassow family says they plan to keep the tradition of Sunday night racing alive and well.

The Dassow family.

Sign up for the BizTimes email newsletter

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.

Stay up-to-date with our free email newsletter

Keep up with the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in the Milwaukee metro area.

By subscribing you agree to our privacy policy.

No, thank you.
BizTimes Milwaukee

Holiday flash sale!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Subscribe to BizTimes Milwaukee and save 40%

Holiday flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes and save 40%!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.