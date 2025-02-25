Log In
Sports & Entertainment

Slinger Speedway owners announce pending sale of business

Ashley Smart
By Ashley Smart
Image courtesy of Slinger Speedway
The owners of Slinger Speedway announced Monday evening that the business is being sold to undisclosed local buyers. The buyers will not be named until the sale is finalized.

Todd and Elizabeth Thelen announced the sale via a Facebook post, stating they wish they could have told all their friends and partner personally before “stories started to circulate.”

“We are sharing this news here to lead and help facilitate a smooth transition as Slinger Speedway enters its new stage of growth,” reads the post.

The quarter-mile paved oval racing track is located at 280 Cedar Creek Road.

The Thelen family officially purchased Slinger Speedway in June 2021. Several partners came together to get the deal done, including Todd Thelen, Forte Bank, the Small Business Administration and Economic Development Washington County. The deal has been a long time coming for Todd Thelen, who previously told BizTimes he started going to the racetrack as a kid in the 1970s. He dreamt of one day racing against his childhood heroes.

“Having been involved with the business side of Slinger Speedway since 2005, fans since the late ’70s, and a Super Late Model racer in the late ’90s to early 2000s we knew that if we ever stepped away, it needed to be under the right circumstances,” according to Monday’s Facebook post. “Most importantly, we needed to be assured that it would remain a racetrack. That time may have arrived.”

No changes to Slinger Speedway’s current schedule pf events are expected. The racetrack’s 78th year in business officially kicks off on March 16.

What's New

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News.

