New owners of ProHealth Care HQ in Pewaukee want to convince organization to stay

ProHealth Care plans to move to larger building next year

By
Alex Zank
-
Credit: Google
Credit: Google
The buyers of the current ProHealth Care headquarters in Pewaukee say they'd like to keep the health care provider as a tenant, even though it intends to move to a nearby building next year. An…

Want to Read More?

Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or click here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article.

Get our email updates

Alex Zank
Alex Zank
Alex Zank covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. Alex previously worked for Farm Equipment magazine and also covered statewide construction news at The Daily Reporter. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where he studied journalism, political science and economics. Having grown up in rural western Wisconsin, Alex loves all things outdoors, including camping, hiking, four-wheeling and hunting.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display