New owners of ProHealth Care HQ in Pewaukee want to convince organization to stay

The buyers of the current ProHealth Care headquarters in Pewaukee say they'd like to keep the health care provider as a tenant, even though it intends to move to a nearby building next year. An…

The buyers of the current ProHealth Care headquarters in Pewaukee say they'd like to keep the health care provider as a tenant, even though it intends to The buyers of the current ProHealth Care headquarters in Pewaukee say they'd like to keep the health care provider as a tenant, even though it intends to move to a nearby building next year.An affiliate of Dallas-based Mohr Capital acquired the ProHealth Care offices at N17 W24100 Riverwood Drive for $18.5 million, according to state records.Rodrigo Godoi, Mohr Capital's managing director of investments, said the firm would ideally keep ProHealth Care as a tenant. The company's lease expires next year, according to online listings."It's our hope that we can still convince them to stay here, which is part of the reason why we acquired the property," Godoi said in an interview.If ProHealth Care does decide to move, then Mohr Capital will redevelop the property and work to find a new tenant, he said.ProHealth Care in 2019 purchased a 177,000-square-foot building in the same office park. At the time, the company said the new building would accommodate growth and significantly lower costs compared to its existing lease.Its existing headquarters is 112,000 square feet.ProHealth Care did not get into specifics when asked whether it would consider staying."We will have discussions with the building owner at the appropriate time," spokesperson Ann Dee Allen said in an email.Mohr Capital is a national investor and developer of commercial real estate. It has a presence in the Midwest, including Milwaukee. The firm owns the nearby U.S. Cellular business office at W233 N2095 Ridgeview Parkway, and also owns the ground lease of the Hyatt Regency hotel in downtown Milwaukee.