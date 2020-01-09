New late-night mac and cheese restaurant, speakeasy coming to Bay View

Two new establishments are planned for South Kinnickinnic Avenue in Milwaukee’s Bay View neighborhood.

Makk ‘n’ Cheese, a casual late-night eatery specializing in mac and cheese bowls, melts and sandwiches, and Blind Tiger, a members-only-style speakeasy and private event space, are both slated for a late February or early March opening at 2242 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

The single-story building previously housed Pizza di Famiglia, which closed last year.

Co-owner Marcos Ramos-Garcia said Makk ‘n’ Cheese will fill a need for late-night food options in Bay View.

“People in the area have told us that there’s really nothing else over there besides Toppers to order after certain hours, so it will add a little variety for the people in the neighborhood,” he said.

The idea for Blind Tiger was inspired by the city’s other speakeasy concepts, Bugsy’s in the Third Ward and Shanghai at Crossroads Collective on the East Side.

The 20- to- 30-person space will be open on Fridays and Saturdays, and possibly Thursdays, but “you have to know the password to get in,” said Ramos-Garcia, who also owns Points View Boite night club in the nearby Clock Tower Acres neighborhood and Werk Latin Dance Co.

He will operate the business with Frank Sandino and Greg Kieckbusch of Van Burens Sports Bar and Grill LLC, which owns Mangos Cafe on Milwaukee’s East Side and the new Juana Taco at Crossroads Collective.

The Kinnickinnic Avenue space is currently undergoing a complete remodel.

When it opens later this winter, Makk ‘n’ Cheese will offer some seating, but the focus is carry-out, said Ramos-Garcia. It will be open daily, starting at 11 a.m., with late-night hours on Fridays and Saturdays.