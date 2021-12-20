New Land says Ascent seeing ‘unprecedented’ early renter interest

Apartment tower so far has 26 reservations

By
Alex Zank
-
Photo courtesy of New Land and CD Smith
Photo courtesy of New Land and CD Smith
Milwaukee-based developer New Land Enterprises recently celebrated the topping off of the Ascent project in downtown Milwaukee, and said the mass timber apartment building is drawing "unprecedented" interest from prospective tenants. Ascent is a 25-story…

Alex Zank
Alex Zank covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. Alex previously worked for Farm Equipment magazine and also covered statewide construction news at The Daily Reporter. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where he studied journalism, political science and economics. Having grown up in rural western Wisconsin, Alex loves all things outdoors, including camping, hiking, four-wheeling and hunting.

