New Land plans to build another apartment building in Walker’s Point

Milwaukee-based developer New Land Enterprises plans to build a six-story, 86-unit apartment building at 1000 S. Fifth St. and 417 W. Mineral St. at the southeast intersection of the two streets in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood.

The development proposal for the site comes as South Fifth Street has seen an increase of development interest. New Land Enterprises itself recently developed Element, a six-story apartment building at 924 S. 5th St. that sits just across the street from 1000 S. 5th St.

This would be the third Walker’s Point development for New Land, which also built the three-building Trio apartment complex at 124 W. Washington St.

Dubbed VIA, the proposed development would also include 1,876 square feet of commercial space on the first floor. Seventy-nine indoor parking spaces would be split across the first and second floors, according to city documents.

In order to receive the proper construction permits, New Land and its architect, Korb+Associates, are requesting a dimensional variance that would allow them to depart from density and building height restrictions currently in place in the neighborhood as well as a handful of other restrictions. The developer is also seeking to depart from the maximum number of units that would currently be allowed on the site given its industrial mixed zoning – 27 – so that it can include the full 86 units it hopes to construct.

The site currently has a 150-year-old Italianate industrial building that houses the American Metalcasting Consortium (also known as American MetalcastTechnologies). That building would be razed to make way for the $13 million development. Attempts to reach someone with the business on Tuesday afternoon were not immediately successful.

The building is owned by Ziggy Kuling, president and CEO of Milwaukee-based plumbing and bathroom hardware manufacturer GRAFF. New Land Enterprises recently entered into a purchase agreement to buy the the structure for $475,000.