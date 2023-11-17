New Land plans early 2024 groundbreaking for its latest Walker’s Point apartment project

Milwaukee-based developer New Land Enterprises is eyeing an early 2024 groundbreaking for its latest apartment project in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood.

Known as Via, the six-story 86-unit building would be located at the southwest corner of at S. 5th Street and W. Mineral Street, just south of New Land’s 6-story Element apartment building.

The site was long used for industrial purposes and is currently occupied by an 1872 building was last used by American Metalcast Technologies, which New Land intends to deconstruct and reuse or recycle the materials, and a small garage, which New Land intends to demolish.

On Thursday, New Land received approval from Milwaukee’s Redevelopment Authority to use a $150,000 grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. to support an environmental assessment of the site as there are multiple sources of potential contamination on the site, according to city staff.

New Land Enterprises has developed several other apartment buildings in Walker’s Point, including the 120-unit Trio apartment building, 48-unit Quartet and 66-unit Element. The firm is also planning to develop a 65-unit apartment building that it plans to build at the southeast corner of West Florida and South 4th streets.