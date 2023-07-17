New Land planning 65-unit Walker’s Point apartment building

Milwaukee-based New Land Enterprises is embarking on its latest Walker's Point development with a 65-unit apartment building that it plans to build at the southeast corner of West Florida and South 4th streets.
According to city of Milwaukee documents, the 6-story building will include a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom market-rate apartments.
"The added density will help support new businesses and services in the vicinity, fostering a successful movement away from industrial to commercial uses in this changing neighborhood," developer documents say.
The first floor will include a lobby, bike storage and fitness room, as well as parking. In total, the building will have 65 parking spaces split between the first two floors.
"A glassy lobby anchoring the corner of the site will help create a vibrant urban intersection in the neighborhood," documents say.
Currently the property is mostly a parking lot, with two houses at the south end of the lot. An affiliate of New Land Enterprises bought the 15,750-square-foot property earlier this year for $800,000, state real estate records show.
New Land Enterprises has developed several other apartment buildings in Walker's Point, including the 120-unit Trio apartment building, 48-unit Quartet, 66-unit Element and 86-unit Via.
