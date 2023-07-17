New Land planning 65-unit Walker’s Point apartment building

By
-
Rendering from City of Milwaukee/Korb + Associates Architects

Milwaukee-based New Land Enterprises is embarking on its latest Walker’s Point development with a 65-unit apartment building that it plans to build at the southeast corner of West Florida and South 4th streets. According to city of Milwaukee documents, the 6-story building will include a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom market-rate apartments. “The added

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Hunter Turpin
http://www.biztimes.com
Hunter covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. He previously wrote for the Waukesha Freeman and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. A recent graduate of UW-Milwaukee, with a degree in journalism and urban studies, he was news editor of the UWM Post. He has received awards from the Milwaukee Press Club and Wisconsin Newspaper Association. Hunter loves cooking, gardening and 2000s girly pop.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display