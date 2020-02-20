New Italian restaurant to replace Cafe Grace at Mayfair Collection

Restaurants at The Mayfair Collection mixed-use development in Wauwatosa continue to churn.

A new Italian restaurant called Truli is slated to open in May. It will replace French bistro Cafe Grace, which opened with The Mayfair Collection in late 2015 as one of four concepts by Phoenix Hospitality.

At The Mayfair Collection, Phoenix Hospitality also operates ABV Social, Taqueria El Jefe and Osgood’s, which recently closed.

Truli is Phoenix Hospitality’s newest concept. It will serve traditional southern Italian cuisine, including classic pasta dishes, and be open for lunch and dinner.

“Based on the feedback that we’ve received from our guests and the community in Wauwatosa, we felt that we needed to take steps toward reinvigorating the restaurant lineup at The Mayfair Collection and create a fun, casual concept for this space suitable for a dinner with family, business entertaining or a special occasion,” said John Mangel, president of Phoenix Hospitality.

The company plans to retrain as much of its staff as possible.

Mayfair Collection developer HSA Commercial Real Estate plans to redevelop the former Osgood’s restaurant site, either by expanding the existing 6,500-square-foot building for a new tenant or by rebuilding on the property. The outlot can accommodate a 13,000-square-foot retail or restaurant building.

“Since the current drive-thru building only utilizes about half of the buildable area for the site, we are excited to explore how best to maximize the development potential of this prime outlot at The Mayfair Collection,” said Tim Blum, executive vice president of HSA Commercial Real Estate. “With over 140,000 vehicles traveling by each day, it’s essentially a billboard location best suited for a retail flagship.”

The Mayfair Collection is a 69-acre mixed-use development where Interstate 41 meets West Burleigh Street, and includes a 146-room Hilton Homewood Suites, the 269-unit Synergy apartment complex and 400,000-plus square feet of retail space anchored by Whole Foods Market and Nordstrom Rack stores.

Atlanta-based Dematic recently announced plans to move its Milwaukee-area office to The Mayfair Collection from New Berlin.