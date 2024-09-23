New ice cream, antiques shop opens in Muskego

A new retail shop selling “uniques, antiques and sweets” opened Friday in Muskego.

Sweet Treasures is located at W137 S6360 W. Janesville Road in a strip mall space previously occupied by Da Udder Spot, an ice cream and crafts store, just west of College Avenue.

In addition to a full selection of locally sourced ice cream, candy and baked goods, Sweet Treasures will feature a collection of antiques, including items procured by its sister business Treasured Estates and Cleanouts. The Franklin-based company offers estate sale and scrap removal services to families following the death of a relative and to those moving or downsizing.

Both Treasured Estates and Sweet Treasures are owned and operated by Chris Adams and Mindy Farrell, two entrepreneurs who went into business together in 2019. The duo is now looking to blend their two ventures together with the launch of the new shop.

“Sweet Treasures offers a one-of-a-kind experience that everyone can enjoy,” said Adams. “We’re not your average antique shop, nor ice cream parlor. Customers can look forward to something new every time they visit. We promise continual surprises.”

Wisconsin-made products are a mainstay at Sweet Treasures, with ice cream from Madison-based Chocolate Shoppe and other treats from Elegant Farmer in Mukwonago and Carrie’s Crispies in West Allis. Its candy counter offers more than 40 varieties, including many hard-to-find vintage brands.

Sweet Treasures is open Mondays to Fridays from noon to 8 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The space has a room available to rent for meetings and private events.