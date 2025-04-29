New grocery store, retail building planned in Milwaukee’s Sherman Park neighborhood

A local real estate firm is planning to develop a new multi-tenant retail building on a vacant, city-owned site in Milwaukee's Sherman Park neighborhood.
Milwaukee-based Ahmad Properties LLC
submitted plans to the city's Department of Neighborhood Services for a 7,200-square-foot building on a property at 3033-3051 N. 35th St., located near the intersection of Fond du Lac Avenue and Burleigh Street. The site is across the street from an O'Reilly Auto Parts store and a Checkers restaurant.
Plans show three retail spaces including a 4,200-square-foot space for a grocery store and two approximately 1,500-square-foot retail spaces. There would be a parking lot in front of the building.
The plans do not indicate any tenants for the space but say Ahmad Properties aims to "attract a neighborhood grocery store operator."
Renderings show that a mural would be added to the south wall of the building at 3057 N. 35th St. and using the space next to the wall for outdoor seating.
Ahmad Properties, which could not be reached for comment, is working with Brookfield-based Cityscape Architecture
on the project.
