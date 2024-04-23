New Dunkin’ planned for Capitol Drive in Milwaukee

A new location for Dunkin’ is planned for the former Wong’s Wok location on East Capitol Drive in Milwaukee.

The upcoming restaurant, to be located at 242 E. Capitol Drive, would be takeout only, with plans to offer drive-thru service as well as a pick-up window for walk-in customers. In order to accommodate the streamlined service, Dunkin’ plans to remodel the interior of the 2,527-square-foot building and expand the existing drive-thru, according to permits filed with the City of Milwaukee.

Milwaukee has eight Dunkin’ locations.

The Capitol Drive location will join other new retailers in the Riverworks district including sporting goods retailer Hibbett Sports that replaced a Walgreen’s, clothing retailer Burlington that replaced a Piggly Wiggly, and a Town Bank branch that is set to be built on an empty outlot outside Burlington.