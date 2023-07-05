Sporting goods store planned in Milwaukee’s Riverworks district

Birmingham, Alabama-based sporting goods retailer Hibbett Sports plans to open a store at River West Center, at 370 E. Capitol Drive, in Milwaukee’s Riverworks Business Improvement District, according to plans submitted to the city.

The store is planned for an 11,300-square-foot space that was formerly occupied by a Walgreens store. The Walgrees store at River West Shopping Center moved from that space to a retail space at 320 E. Capitol Drive, which was formerly occupied by a Payless shoes store.

Other tenants in River West Center include Office Depot, Ross Dress for Less and Dollar Tree. River West Center was sold in 2019 for $9 million.

Hibbett Sports has more than 1,000 locations in the U.S., but only two locations in Wisconsin, in Janesville and Platteville.