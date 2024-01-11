Town Bank to open Riverwest branch this summer

By
Hunter Turpin
-

Wintrust Community Bank plans to open a Town Bank branch in Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood this summer.

The branch, to be located in the 700 block of East Capitol Drive, will be a 3,500-square-foot freestanding building that will include three drive-through lanes and ATM services. Customers of the new location will have access to banking services offered at all Town Bank locations, including deposits, withdrawals, loan payments, wealth management and mortgages, among others.

The $1.5 million facility will be constructed on an outlot in a shopping center complex on Capitol Drive between Fratney and Holton streets. The shopping center houses a recently opened Burlington store and a Planet Fitness. It will be joining a few other financial intuitions on that thoroughfare including a Chase Bank and a PNC Bank.

“We couldn’t be happier to expand into a neighborhood with such an important and impactful history as Riverwest,” said Town Bank president and CEO Jay Mack. “We are excited to bring our brand of customer-first community banking to a new part of Milwaukee, and look forward to serving the financial needs of the Riverwest, Estabrook Park, Shorewood, and other surrounding communities.”

The Capitol Drive location will be Town Bank’s seventh location in Milwaukee. Its closest branches currently are in Whitefish Bay and downtown Milwaukee.

Hunter Turpin
http://www.biztimes.com
Hunter covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. He previously wrote for the Waukesha Freeman and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. A recent graduate of UW-Milwaukee, with a degree in journalism and urban studies, he was news editor of the UWM Post. He has received awards from the Milwaukee Press Club and Wisconsin Newspaper Association. Hunter likes cooking, gardening and 2000s girly pop.
Mail

