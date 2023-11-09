New downtown Milwaukee steakhouse sets December opening date

Carbon Steak, a new high-end steakhouse, will open its doors in downtown Milwaukee on Dec. 8, its operators announced Thursday.

The restaurant occupies the former Garden event space at 725 N. Milwaukee St., on the ground floor of the historic James Conroy building. Behind the concept is Milwaukee-based Volante Group, which was formed earlier this year by the family operators of long-running Indian restaurant Maharaja on the city’s East Side. Volante Group, which also owns adjacent night club Lucid Lounge, bought the historic Milwaukee Street building in 2020 from SURG Restaurant Group.

Described as a “modern interpretation of a traditional steakhouse,” Carbon’s menu will feature both American classics and globally inspired dishes while centering high-quality ingredients, including USDA prime cuts, Japanese Wagyu and seafood. Seasonal vegetarian and vegan dishes will also be a mainstay. Available from the bar will be a curated list of wines from around the world, a selection of specialty cocktails and non-alcoholic beverages.