New downtown Milwaukee steakhouse sets December opening date

Carbon Steak, a new high-end steakhouse, will open its doors in downtown Milwaukee on Dec. 8, its operators announced Thursday.
The restaurant occupies the former Garden event space at 725 N. Milwaukee St., on the ground floor of the historic James Conroy building. Behind the concept is Milwaukee-based Volante Group, which was formed earlier this year by the family operators of long-running Indian restaurant Maharaja on the city’s East Side. Volante Group, which also owns adjacent night club Lucid Lounge, bought the historic Milwaukee Street building in 2020 from SURG Restaurant Group.
Described as a “modern interpretation of a traditional steakhouse,” Carbon’s menu will feature both American classics and globally inspired dishes while centering high-quality ingredients, including USDA prime cuts, Japanese Wagyu and seafood. Seasonal vegetarian and vegan dishes will also be a mainstay. Available from the bar will be a curated list of wines from around the world, a selection of specialty cocktails and non-alcoholic beverages.
“We have put our heart and soul into this industry, and we will carry over that same passion to Carbon,” said Prince Singh of Volante Group in an earlier press release. “The concept itself has been in the works for several years in various forms, locations and cities. It was finally the right time and place to bring our vision to fruition.”
The 116-seat restaurant will feature a cocktail lounge and exclusive mezzanine area overlooking the entire room. Milwaukee-based Kahler Slater designed the space with a rich lavender and charcoal color palette and dark wood accents. The dining area features more than 40 pendant light fixtures hanging from the ceiling and a wall lined with 50 feet of textured paneling; shimmering drapery is suspended above the bar.
“Combining modern and elemental features that pushed the boundaries of hospitality design was truly exciting, and the outcome exceeded our expectations,” said Singh.
Volante Group has hired Thomas Quinn and Andy Kulakowski to lead Carbon as corporate chef and director of operations, respectively.
Quinn most recently led Mastro’s Steakhouse in Chicago and opened The Hampton Social in Chicago, Nashville and Orlando. He will work alongside executive sous chef Juan Carlos Guerra, formerly of Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar in Brookfield and Carson’s in Milwaukee and Chicago.
Kulakowski, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and certified sommelier, formerly served as general manager of Onesto in Milwaukee’s Third Ward and wine director of Fleming’s in Palo Alto, California.
Starting Dec. 8, Carbon will be open for dinner service Tuesday through Sunday, with weekend brunch to launch at a later day. The restaurant is now booking reservations online and by phone.