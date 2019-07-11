New donut and coffee shop proposed in Whitefish Bay

A local donut business wants to expand operations from pop-ups and farmers markets to a brick-and-mortar space in Whitefish Bay.

Donut Monster LLC plans to open a bakery and coffee shop at 5169 N. Elkhart Ave., just four blocks west of North Lake Drive, according to a Whitefish Bay Plan Commission agenda.

Donut Monster would sell donuts, breakfast sandwiches and a selection of bakery items as well as coffee, tea and other beverages. The space would be renovated to include seating at tables and window-facing hightop counters and a central service counter. Outdoor patio seating has also been proposed.

Owners Sara and Jackie Woods started Donut Monster just over a year ago. The couple currently sell their scratch-made donuts and breakfast sandwiches at Hawthorne Coffee Roasters on Milwaukee’s south side, Pilcrow Coffee on Milwaukee’s north side, Port Washington Farmers Market, and Shorewood Farmers Market. The Woods could not be immediately reached for comment.

Donut Monster’s unique donut flavors range from Bourbon Butter Pecan and Maple Bacon to Lemon Poppy and Salted Chocolate, according to its website. Breakfast sandwiches include ingredients like bacon, ham, egg, cheese and avocado.

Donuts sold at the Whitefish Bay shop would be made off site at the business’ commercial kitchen space, according to village documents. Other items such as breakfast sandwiches would be prepared on site.

Donut Monster would operate on Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Wednesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Proposed plans will be reviewed by the village during a July 16 meeting and public hearing.