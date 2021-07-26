New CEO and GM named for Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

Dominic Ortiz
, an enrolled member of the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation of Kansas who most recently served as chief financial officer of Soaring Eagle Gaming Properties and Corporate Services in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan, has been named the new chief executive officer and general manager of Potawatomi Hotel & Casino
in Milwaukee, the Forest County Potawatomi Community announced today.
Ortiz begins his new job today. He replaces Rodney Ferguson, who earlier this year stepped down
to become the executive vice president of the Pamunkey Indian Tribal Gaming Authority in Norfolk, Virginia.
“I would like to thank the Tribal Council and the Forest County Potawatomi for the opportunity to join an amazing team,” said Ortiz. “I look forward to building upon their success and taking the brand to a new level for future generations.”
The Forest County Potawatomi Community said it conducted a nationwide search to fill the top job at its Milwaukee hotel and casino.
“We are truly excited to welcome Dominic into this role at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino,” said Ned Daniels Jr., chairman of the Forest County Potawatomi. “We’re confident his years of experience in tribal gaming will prove valuable in charting the course during a pivotal time at our Milwaukee property.”
Ortiz received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Kansas in 2000 and is a 2001 graduate of the University of Kansas School of Business. In 2007 he completed the Harvard Business School’s General Manager/Executive Education program.
He has 17 years of experience in a number of leadership positions at several tribal casino properties across the country.