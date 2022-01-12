New Catholic Financial Life CEO John Borgen on preparing for the top job and making decisions|Ep. 105

By
Arthur Thomas
-

Apple Podcasts  Spotify

 

John Borgen took over as CEO of Milwaukee-based Catholic Financial Life at the start of the year. It was a planned transition announced a little more than a year ago as he was promoted to president of the company. On the latest BizTimes MKE Podcast, Borgen talks with associate editor Arthur Thomas about how he used the time to prepare for the top job. They also discuss Catholic Financial Life’s recent decision to market its 18-story office and apartment tower near the Marquette campus for sale. Borgen describes the decision making process for that action along with how he goes about making decisions on a daily basis.

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Arthur Thomas
Arthur covers banking and finance and the economy at BizTimes while also leading special projects as an associate editor. He spent also five years covering manufacturing at BizTimes. He previously was managing editor at The Waukesha Freeman. He is a graduate of Carroll University and did graduate coursework at Marquette. A native of southeastern Wisconsin, he is also a nationally certified gymnastics judge and enjoys golf on the weekends.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR