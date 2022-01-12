New Catholic Financial Life CEO John Borgen on preparing for the top job and making decisions|Ep. 105

John Borgen took over as CEO of Milwaukee-based Catholic Financial Life at the start of the year. It was a planned transition announced a little more than a year ago as he was promoted to president of the company. On the latest BizTimes MKE Podcast, Borgen talks with associate editor Arthur Thomas about how he used the time to prepare for the top job. They also discuss Catholic Financial Life’s recent decision to market its 18-story office and apartment tower near the Marquette campus for sale. Borgen describes the decision making process for that action along with how he goes about making decisions on a daily basis.