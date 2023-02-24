New car, dog wash planned in Waukesha

Waukesha is about to get another car wash – this one with a spot to scrub your dusty pup along with your salty hubcaps.

Tsunami Car Wash is seeking approval from the City Plan Commission to construct a roughly 5,000 square-foot facility at the northwest corner of West Sunset Drive and South Grand Avenue on the city’s south side.

Under the site plan, two existing buildings at the corner – a one-time Burger King building that has hosted several eateries over the years and a convenience store building – would be razed to make way for project.

A limited liability company affiliated with Portland-area based Tsunami Car Wash recently purchased the parcels, which are each about a half-acre in size, for $1.25 million, according to state records.

The layout of the car wash would include an automatic car wash in a standalone building, along with two rows of outdoor vacuuming stalls, similar to other new car wash locations that have cropped up in Milwaukee area suburbs in recent years.

Different from operations like Coast Car Wash, the building would also include two dog washing stations in addition to the drive-thru car washing bay.

The business would be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week, and employ eight to ten people.

The company, which recently opened a location in Greenfield, expects the carwash to serve between 200 and 400 customers a day.

The proposal comes at the same time as Waukesha officials are also considering a proposal from Jilly’s Car Wash to construct a new location at the southwest corner of Bluemound Road and Parklawn Avenue where Albanese’s Roadhouse now sits.