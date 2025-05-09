New Berlin’s Lions Park community pavilion to be demolished, pickleball courts up for consideration

The city of New Berlin is planning to demolish the community center at Lions Park in the fall, and might replace it with 12 new pickleball courts, according to city documents.

The $60,000 project will include the redevelopment of the space on the south end of the property and improvements to its parking lot.

At New Berlin’s Monday Plan Commission meeting, Brookfield-based civil engineering firm raSmith was confirmed as the project consultant. New Berlin’s Common Council still has to approve the company as designer and consultant before moving forward with conceptual plans, according to Greg Kessler, director of the Department of Community Development for New Berlin.

Once approved, the city can proceed with executing the contract with raSmith, surveying the site, reviewing existing park amenities, and evaluating amenity options in the context of mitigation measures and community needs, Kessler said.

Pickleball courts were listed as the main redevelopment option on the city’s Plan Commission documents, but there is still a possibility of the space being left open, Kessler added.

Its timeline shows conceptual plans will be completed by October of this year, with plans to complete the bidding phase by winter of 2026, city documents said.

If chosen, the pickleball courts will add to the park’s existing soccer fields, basketball courts, volleyball courts, tennis courts, baseball diamond and playground.

Amenities including fencing, windscreens, shade structures, lighting and landscaping would be added to the courts.

As pickleball continues to gain momentum in southeastern Wisconsin, the new outdoor courts, if approved, would add to the city’s existing pickleball offerings at the New Berlin Activity & Recreation Center and the Orthopaedic Associates of Wisconsin Indoor Sports Complex.