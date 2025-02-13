Login
Subscribe
Login
Subscribe
People in the News

New Berlin Plastics president named WMEP board chair

Andrew Weiland
By Andrew Weiland
Learn more about:
Wick BuildingsWisconsin River PartnersWMEPAllan BreidenbachChris BaichooJim SchnebergerKevin Kraft
Jim Schneberger

Jim Schneberger, the president of custom plastic injection molding company New Berlin Plastics, has been named the chairman of the WMEP board of directors.

WMEP is part of a national public-private partnership network that works to assist manufacturers in the United States. The MEP National Network has centers in all 50 states and Puerto Rico, and more than 1,440 advisors and experts at 460 MEP service locations, providing resources for manufacturers.

Schneberger has served on the WMEP board for six years.

- Advertisement -

WMEP also announced that Allan Breidenbach, president of Mazomanie-based Wick Buildings, and Kevin Kraft, co-founder and managing director of Wausau-based Wisconsin River Partners, have been named to the WMEP board.

“I’m thrilled to announce these board appointments,” said Chris Baichoo, executive director and CEO of WMEP. “WMEP’s mission is to help Wisconsin manufacturers grow and succeed, and our board is a reflection and extension of this important mission. These appointments reinforce WMEP’s deep industry expertise and commitment to Wisconsin manufacturing.”

Sign up for the BizTimes email newsletter

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.

Stay up-to-date with our free email newsletter

Keep up with the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in the Milwaukee metro area.

By subscribing you agree to our privacy policy.

No, thank you.
BizTimes Milwaukee

Holiday flash sale!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Subscribe to BizTimes Milwaukee and save 40%

Holiday flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes and save 40%!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.