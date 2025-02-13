New Berlin Plastics president named WMEP board chair

Jim Schneberger, the president of custom plastic injection molding company New Berlin Plastics, has been named the chairman of the WMEP board of directors.

WMEP is part of a national public-private partnership network that works to assist manufacturers in the United States. The MEP National Network has centers in all 50 states and Puerto Rico, and more than 1,440 advisors and experts at 460 MEP service locations, providing resources for manufacturers.

Schneberger has served on the WMEP board for six years.

WMEP also announced that Allan Breidenbach, president of Mazomanie-based Wick Buildings, and Kevin Kraft, co-founder and managing director of Wausau-based Wisconsin River Partners, have been named to the WMEP board.

“I’m thrilled to announce these board appointments,” said Chris Baichoo, executive director and CEO of WMEP. “WMEP’s mission is to help Wisconsin manufacturers grow and succeed, and our board is a reflection and extension of this important mission. These appointments reinforce WMEP’s deep industry expertise and commitment to Wisconsin manufacturing.”