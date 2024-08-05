New Berlin industrial building sold for $15 million

A multi-tenant industrial building in New Berlin has been sold for $15.3 million. The 171,500-square-foot building at 16595 W. Stratton Drive was sold to a New Berlin-based entity called Five Leaf LLC. That entity lists its address as 16595 W. Stratton Drive, according to state records. Its registered agent is Milwaukee-based law firm Godfrey &

A multi-tenant industrial building in New Berlin has been sold for $15.3 million. The 171,500-square-foot building at 16595 W. Stratton Drive was sold to a New Berlin-based entity called Five Leaf LLC. That entity lists its address as 16595 W. Stratton Drive, according to state records. Its registered agent is Milwaukee-based law firm Godfrey & Kahn. The 12-acre property was sold by San Francisco-based James Campbell Company LLC. Companies including Christopher Morgan Fulfillment Services, Artistic Concrete Coatings Wisconsin and Fortress Nutrition currently list the building as one of their locations. The property has a 2023 assessed value of $9.4 million, according to Waukesha County records.