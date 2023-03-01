New Berlin-based WennSoft acquired by Canadian company

Ontario-based Volaris Group , a buy-and-hold acquirer of software businesses, announced today that it has acquired New Berlin-based WennSoft, a provider of field service management, and building intelligence solutions.
For more than 25 years, WennSoft has been serving more than 600 customers across trades, facilities maintenance and other large asset or equipment-centric industries with two technology platforms. Built on Microsoft technologies, its Signature platform creates workflow efficiencies and provides field service enablement and job costing tools, while its Building Optimization Broker, seeks to deliver actionable outcomes, and cost savings based on data collected from building systems and equipment.
“We view this acquisition as a great opportunity for both Volaris and WennSoft to provide solutions for the ever-evolving Microsoft ecosystem around Great Plains and Business Central,” said Joe Westhuizen, group leader at Volaris. “I’m eager to work alongside the leadership team to propel their strategy forward and continue to serve their global customer base.”
“With the strength and global scale of Volaris behind us, we envision a bright future for WennSoft,” said Joe Alvarez, chief executive officer of WennSoft. “We look forward to continuing enhancement of our product suite and solidifying our long-term commitment to add value for our customers, and partners.”
WennSoft will continue to operate as an independent business unit within Volaris Group under the leadership of Alvarez.