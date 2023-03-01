New Berlin-based WennSoft acquired by Canadian company

By
Andrew Weiland
-

Ontario-based Volaris Group , a buy-and-hold acquirer of software businesses, announced today that it has acquired New Berlin-based WennSoft, a provider of field service management, and building intelligence solutions. For more than 25 years, WennSoft has been serving more than 600 customers across trades, facilities maintenance and other large asset or equipment-centric industries with two

Andrew Weiland
Andrew Weiland

