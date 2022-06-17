New Berlin-based HVAC services business acquired by Michigan company

New Berlin-based The Thielmann Group
has been acquired by Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Heartland Home Services,
a Midwestern provider of HVAC, plumbing, and electrical home services.
The Thielmann Group is a provider of HVAC services in southeast Wisconsin. It is the parent company of Burlington Heating & Air Conditioning, Inc.; Thielmann & Son; and Roth Heating Company, Inc.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
"Partnering with Heartland gives us an opportunity to continue our growth goals under the umbrella of an honest, customer-focused partner,” said Brad Smith,
president of The Thielmann Group. “Heartland brings us more resources and their relationship with Lennox, our preferred OEM, made this deal even more appealing."
Smith said The Thielmann group has a track record of organic growth, becoming a platform with several completed acquisitions. In May 2011, Burlington Heating became a division of Thielmann & Son Heating and in March 2020, Roth Heating and Cooling became a division of Thielmann & Son.
Smith, vice president Tom Stoll
and vice president Jason Peck
will all remain with the company, as well as The Thielmann Groups’ management team and technicians.
"We are beyond excited to be partnering with a brand that has a solid legacy of excellent customer service,” said Bill Viveen,
Heartland Home Services CEO. “The experienced leadership team gives us confidence to expand our Midwest reach. We are very optimistic about this market as we continue to add fantastic partners that have strong roots and excellent leadership. Our expectations are high as we continue to partner with the best home service brands in the Midwest.”