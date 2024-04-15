New Berlin-based Denali Ingredients names new CEO

[caption id="attachment_588684" align="alignleft" width="300"]
New Berlin-based Denali Ingredients
, a manufacturer of ingredients for frozen desserts, dairy and other food applications, announced this week that current president and chief executive officer Neal Glaeser
will retire Aug. 1.
The company has already found a replacement for Glaeser, appointing Jeremy Thompson
to the role of president and CEO, effective May 6.
Glaeser will retain a full-time schedule until his retirement, at which point he will become a consultant and executive advisor while continuing his role as a member of Denali Ingredients’ board of directors.
Glaeser has been with Denali Ingredients for 35 years. He first joined Denali Brands, the flavor innovation arm and former sister company of Denali Ingredients, as president 23 years ago.
He helped plan the purchase of the Denali Ingredients facility in 2006 and championed its potential as a manufacturing arm for the Denali Brands business to make the fudge for its popular Moose Tracks flavor of ice cream.
"I joined the Denali family of companies with enthusiasm and inspired by entrepreneurial ownership who allowed for big, colorful dreams,” said Glaeser. “I am very pleased that the organization retains the same entrepreneurial spirit and passion for innovation as I found it to have when I joined decades ago, and I have no doubt the team will thrive under Jeremy’s leadership.”
Thompson has spent 25 years in the food and beverage industry in roles including global head of strategy, chief operating officer, chief strategy officer and, most recently, president of the taste division for Lake Mary, Florida-based Florida Food Products
.
“I have been fortunate to have worked with several organizations that have provided for personal and professional growth, and everything I’ve learned about Denali suggests that trend will continue,” said Thompson. “This is an incredibly well-run organization with a commitment to manufacturing excellence that is recognized on a global scale. I look forward to building upon this strong foundation as we continue a strong growth trajectory.”
Orkla Food Ingredients
purchased a majority interest of Denali Ingredients in 2022, establishing OFI in the U.S. sweet ingredients category after already being a leading ingredients supplier to the bakery, ice cream, and confectionery industries in Europe.
“With Denali Ingredients well-integrated into OFI, our group is now targeting further structural growth in the U.S.," said Tor Osmundsen
, senior vice president at OFI and CEO of Sweet Ingredients. He is chairman of the board for Denali Ingredients. "Adding additional leadership talent and resource to the Denali team has been our final step in preparing for the next phase of OFI’s U.S. expansion."