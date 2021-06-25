New assisted living and memory care facility proposed in Mequon

An assisted living and memory care facility planned for Mequon would contain 68 units and total 62,235 square feet.

A joint venture between Wauwatosa-based Matter Development and Milwaukee-based Catalyst Partners is proposing to develop the senior community on a vacant site at 11900 N. Port Washington Road, according to a city report. Koru Health, an affiliate of Matter, would operate the facility once it’s built.

The facility would have 44 assisted-living units and a 26-unit memory care wing. A central common area would connect the two.

It is proposed for the same 4.8-acre site that was once eyed for a 72-bed memory care facility. Mequon officials approved plans for that project in 2014, though it never was built.

Mequon’s Planning Commission will review the project plans on Monday evening. Planning staff recommended the project be approved, with some conditions.

Aaron Matter, founder and managing director of Matter Development, said construction is slated to start this year and finish late next year.

“We’ve been looking at Mequon opportunities for years and this site is perfectly suited for senior housing with its connection to all the health care and lifestyle options seniors need and desire along North Port Washington Road,” Matter said in an email. “We’re looking forward to expanding upon our successful partnership with Catalyst Partners.”

Sufficient demand exists in Mequon for this project type, the development team stated in plans filed with the city.

The team conducted a market study and found more than 11,000 residents in the Mequon market area are 65 years old or older. Senior housing communities in Mequon are largely between 95% and 99% occupied.

“Our market research indicates that Mequon seniors prefer to stay in Mequon where they owned homes and raised families,” the team states. “However, Mequon residents will leave the community (and have the means to do so) if they cannot find the care options, lifestyle, or quality of development they desire.”

Matter and Catalyst have worked together on three other senior-housing projects. Most recently, they completed an 80-unit project in Oconomowoc called Evin in October.

The project architect is Milwaukee-based Plunkett Raysich Architects. Brookfield-based Pinnacle Engineering Group is performing civil engineering, site plan and landscape design work.