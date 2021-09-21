New ‘Ambition Center’ coworking space aims to create inclusive environment for entrepreneurs

A new coworking space located in the city’s Riverwest neighborhood aims to become a diverse and inclusive resource center where Milwaukee professionals can collaborate.

The Ambition Center, led by Milwaukee entrepreneur Marcell Jackson, is located within the city’s Riverworks Business Improvement District at 3838 N. Holton St. The building was formerly home to Dairyland Buses Inc. before Jackson converted about 3,300 square feet of the facility into a coworking space.

Jackson is currently a technical project manager at GE Healthcare, but the entrepreneur also launched Professionally Developed, LLC, a career coaching business he has operated for more than 5 years.

With Ambition Center, Jackson hopes to encourage and empower underrepresented individuals and communities by creating a space that provides access to technology, resources, mentorship and strategic connections.

“I want this to definitely be a resource center and with this location, I wanted to make sure it’s accessible and very inclusive,” said Jackson, Ambition Center founder and CEO. “I’ve worked at other co-working spaces throughout the city and they’re great, but typically not super diverse.”

Ambition Center includes a mix of private offices, dedicated desks and a general co-working space. The office also features a studio and a media room that photographers, videographers and creatives can access by the hour, Jackson added.

Similar to other coworking spaces, Ambition Center uses a tiered membership model, which varies in price but includes standard amenities like conference room access, printing and faxing, high-speed internet, parking and more.

While the Ambition Center will cater to startup companies and small business owners, Jackson is specifically focused on attracting service-based entrepreneurs and the remote worker, he said. Those who become Ambition Center members will also receive free career coaching through Jackson’s business professionally developed.

“I just want to see people thrive, Jackson said. “I want to make sure that if they’re taking their time to be a part of this space, then they actually get something out of it more than just the location.”