New 10-hole short golf course planned at Grand Geneva

Grand Geneva Resort & Spa is adding a new 10-hole short course, dubbed Wee Nip, to its expansive 1,300-acre property in Lake Geneva, operator Marcus Hotels & Resorts announced this week.

Set to open in 2026, Wee Nip will feature 10 holes averaging around 90 yards, with rounds expected to take approximately 90 minutes to complete. Described as offering a relaxed golfing experience without the pressures of a traditional long course, the short course — named after the Scottish phrase for a small drink or a quick sip — will also include music speakers and a viewing area offering food and beverage service and to-go options.

Designed by Matt Dusenberry of the award-winning Dusenberry Design, based in Shorewood, the course is intended for golfers of all skill levels and groups, according to a press release.

Wee Nip will join Grand Geneva’s two championship golf courses: the par-72 Brute and The Highlands, a Scottish-inspired, links-style course originally designed by Pete Dye and Jack Nicklaus, and transformed in 1996 by Bob Cupp.

“Grand Geneva’s golf courses are among the best in Wisconsin, and Wee Nip further enhances the resort’s reputation as an ideal golf getaway,” said Skip Harless, managing director of Grand Geneva Resort & Spa. “Our existing golf courses already appeal to golfers of all skill levels, but Wee Nip encourages casual play, making it perfect for novice golfers and players of all ages. The course fosters creativity for advanced golfers, providing opportunities to enhance their skills and experiment with different swings and strategies. It will also be an exciting new experience for our many corporate, incentive, association and social events.”

In June, Grand Geneva will open its new golf practice facility, featuring a short-game area with multiple putting, chipping, pitching and bunker practice greens. Situated on the property’s former airport area, the new practice area also offers a variety of target greens with distances ranging from 50 to 360 yards.

The addition of the practice facility and Wee Nip short course follows a series of upgrades at the Grand Geneva property in recent years.

Last spring, the resort unveiled its redesigned meeting and event spaces, featuring modern furnishings, flexible open layouts, and updated technology capabilities. More than $30 million has also been spent on guest rooms, public space renovations and upgrades. In the first half of 2023, Grand Geneva unveiled the contemporary redesign of its 358 guest rooms and suites. In 2022, all guest bathrooms received full renovations, and in spring 2021, a public area renovation included a reinvention of the resort’s lobby and lobby lounge, a complete renovation of the resort’s Grand Café, and the launch of its new 60-seat outdoor dining venue, The Landing.