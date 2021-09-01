Neenah-based brewery plans to open brewpub in Wauwatosa

Neenah-based Lion's Tail Brewing Co. plans to turn the former Wisconsin Garden & Pet Supply building in Wauwatosa into a brewpub. According to plans filed with the city, Lion's Tail has an offer to purchase…

Neenah-based Neenah-based Lion's Tail Brewing Co. plans to turn the former Wisconsin Garden & Pet Supply building in Wauwatosa into a brewpub. According to plans filed with the city, Lion's Tail has an offer to purchase the site, located northeast of West North Avenue and North 86th Street. It would operate in 4,615 square feet of newly built and renovated indoor space, which would include the existing garden center and pet center areas. It would also have an outdoor beer garden in the existing covered greenhouse space in front of the former garden center. Lion's Tail plans to employ 4-7 full-time and 10-15 part-time workers. It would be open 3-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 3-11 p.m. Friday, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. This would be the second location for Lion's Tail, which opened in Neenah in 2015. It plans to brew between 1,000 and 2,500 barrels a year of small-batch craft beer in Wauwatosa. This follows the model of its original location. Project plans are to be considered by the Wauwatosa Plan Commission on Monday, Sept. 13. Up for consideration will be a land combination and conditional use permit. The brewery plans to open at first only as a taproom while buildout of the brewery and production/packaging space is ongoing. It plans to be fully operational within a year, and will supply products from its Neenah brewery in the meantime. It will serve snacks in addition to a variety of beers, and will partner with food trucks to provide more food options to patrons. It will also sell cans and bottles for customers to take home.