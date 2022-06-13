Nebraska investor buys string of low-income Racine apartment buildings for $24.8 million

Apartments were redeveloped about six years ago by Illinois real estate company 

By
Cara Spoto
-
A Nebraska investor has paid $24.8 million for a portfolio of 18 of low-income apartment complexes on Racine’s west side. (Photo courtesy of Google Street View)
A Nebraska investor has paid $24.8 million for a portfolio of 18 low-income apartment complexes on Racine’s west side. All of the buildings are located within steps from each other on three streets, with the…

Want to Read More?

Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or click here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article.

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Cara Spoto
Cara covers commercial and residential real estate. She has an extensive background in local government reporting and hopes to use her experience writing about both urban and rural redevelopment to better inform readers. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display