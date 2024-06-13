Nearly 1 million square feet of industrial space planned in Somers

A Dallas-based firm is planning to develop a business park with more than 930,000 square feet of warehouse and industrial space in the village of Somers in Kenosha County. Known as Somers Trade Center, the business park would be constructed on roughly 90 acres of land at approximately 10812 Burlington Road, which is east of I-94 and north of Highway 142, according to plans filed with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. The project would include an approximately 613,000-square-foot building, plus a 155,000-square-foot building and a 168,000-square-foot building, plans show., a commercial real estate firm doing business nationally, is the project's developer. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The developer is seeking approval of storm water management plans for the development site, which would allow the project to move forward. A press release from May 2023 says the firm had purchased the land and hiredto market the properties. The business park will be owned and overseen by Stream Realty Partners, according to the release. “This is the first of many industrial projects our Chicago team is excited about cultivating in this important market and region,” said Stream Chicago executive managing directorin last year's release. “In addition to being less than 1 mile from I-94, this development will afford a fortunate tenant a great labor pool that pulls from Greater Chicago/Northern Lake County and Kenosha and Racine in central Wisconsin. It’s a win-win for all parties involved.” The project comes as Kenosha and Racine counties are, with Kenosha County, for instance, having upwards of 5 million square feet of industrial space delivered in the past nine months. Kenosha County has an industrial market vacancy rate of 13.7%, according to the most recent report from the Commercial Association of Realtors Wisconsin, which is an increase from years past as the new industrial space has come on the market. Representatives from the Village of Somers and Kenosha County were not available for comment.