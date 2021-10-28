National salon franchise coming to Milwaukee’s Third Ward

Denver-based Sola Salon Studios will soon open a franchise location in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward.

Located at 505 E. Menomonee St., the salon will include 28 fully equipped private studio suites where local beauty professionals can launch and operate their own business. Construction is currently underway at the 6,100-square-foot corner space, with completion scheduled for mid-November, according to a news release. Previously, the storefront housed a Chiropractic Company office.

This will be Sola’s first location in the city of Milwaukee and its seventh in southeastern Wisconsin. The Third Ward salon is owned by local real estate investor and franchise operator John Mathie.

Sola Salon Studios has more than 545 locations in the U.S., Canada and Brazil, housing more than 16,000 independent beauty professionals. Its salons offer a variety of services, including laser hair removal, waxing, hair styling, skin care, and nails.

“We’re so proud to bring Sola Salon Studios to the Third Ward and to offer local hair stylists, estheticians, nail technicians, tattoo artists, chiropractors, massage therapists, and makeup artists a beautiful, safe space to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams,” said Anna Nassopoulos, general manager at Sola Salon Studios-Third Ward.

With Sola’s “turnkey solution” for aspiring entrepreneurs, stylists customize their own studio, set their own hours and pricing, and receive full commission on retail products, according to the release.

The Third Ward location features private one-on-one spaces with ample storage, oversized sliding/locking doors, floor-to-ceiling walls for privacy, all utilities, Wi-Fi, and full-spectrum lighting. As a safety precaution against COVID-19, the business has invested in bipolar Ionization for its HVAC system to help remove airborne viruses.

