National Plating Company acquires Milwaukee Plating Company

Milwaukee-based National Plating Company, a provider of precision plating and surface finishing services, announced that it has acquired Milwaukee Plating Company.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded in 1943, Milwaukee Plating Company provides rack electroplating services and specializes in copper, nickel, chrome, silver, zinc and tin plating.

Milwaukee Plating’s operations will continue at its current location, at 1434 N. Vel R. Phillips Ave. in the city’s Haymarket neighborhood, just north of downtown.

“The acquisition marks a significant step in National Plating’s strategic growth plan, further solidifying its position as an industry leader in the Midwest,” National Plating said in a news release. “By integrating Milwaukee Plating’s expertise and facilities with National Plating’s resources and innovation-driven approach, the combined entity is poised to deliver unparalleled quality and service to its customers.”

“This acquisition represents an exciting new chapter for both companies,” said Daniel Hernandez, owner and president of National Plating Company. “Milwaukee Plating’s legacy of excellence aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing the highest quality plating solutions. We are eager to honor their history while leveraging our combined strengths to better serve our customers and explore new opportunities for growth. Additionally, we want to honor the legacy of the late Alfred H. Mattacotti, whose father, Vincent, and he built Milwaukee Plating into the respected institution it is today.”

“The acquisition will enhance National Plating’s operational capacity and expand its reach into key markets, creating value for existing and future customers,” the company said.

National Plating Company is located at 1565 W. Bruce St. in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood.