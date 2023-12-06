National diamond retailer opens first Wisconsin location, in Wauwatosa

Diamonds Direct, a retailer of ethically sourced diamonds and high-end jewelry, recently opened a showroom at Mayfair mall in Wauwatosa.

The store occupies a former Bank Mutual branch on the ground floor of the Mayfair North Tower at 2600 N. Mayfair Road. It’s the first Wisconsin location for Charlotte, North Carolina-based Diamonds Direct, which now has 28 stores in 16 states.

The company touts its direct-to-consumer model, which allows it to “cut out the middlemen and maintain involvement in the entire diamond process,” including sourcing, cutting and transporting.

“Through this approach, customers enjoy high-quality diamonds without a middleman markup,” the company said in a news release. “This direct model also equips Diamonds Direct to offer a more expansive selection, hosting a showroom inventory equal to 30 traditional jewelry stores.”

In selecting a site for expansion, the retailer was drawn to the Milwaukee area’s “strong business climate,” said Dovy Klarberg, partner and president south at Diamonds Direct.

“We chose southeast Wisconsin as our newest Diamonds Direct location in part because of the burgeoning communities here,” said Klarberg. “There’s a vibrancy here in Milwaukee that has caught our attention for some time, and we’re excited to bring a luxury experience for our customers and connect both at the store level and within the community.”

Additionally, Milwaukee’s robust nonprofit community appealed to the company’s mission of social responsibility and local stewardship. Diamonds Direct says it has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for philanthropic and cultural organizations in the communities it calls home, and it plans to do the same in Milwaukee by forging partnerships with local nonprofits.

Diamonds Direct in Wauwatosa sells both loose and mounted diamonds, engagement rings, wedding bands, pearls and diamond and gemstone fashion jewelry. The business has applied for a conditional use permit to also sell and accept secondhand precious metals and gems. The request will be considered by the Wauwatosa Plan Commission on Dec. 11.