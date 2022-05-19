National best-selling author will talk about managing millennials in the workplace on the next 21st Century Business Forum

Not sure how to bridge the divide between boomers and millennials at your company?

Chris Tuff, author of “The Millennial Whisperer” will share his insights on the June episode of 21st Century Business Forum.

Tuff was one of the first advertisers to work directly with Mark Zuckerberg in 2006 and filmed one of the first viral videos, which landed him on the front page of The Wall Street Journal.

The youngest partner in the history of 100-year-old advertising firm 22squared, he is a pioneer of the social media digital marketing space. Tuff’s natural ability to connect with his nearly 80% Millennial and Gen Z workforce led him to publish the national bestselling book “The Millennial Whisperer” in 2018.

A global movement soon followed, as Tuff shared lessons on empathy and genuine connection at work on some of the largest stages in the world, including such Fortune 100 companies as Nike.

In 2021, Tuff shifted toward connections outside of organizations in writing his latest book, “Save Your Asks.” He’s interviewed some of the world’s greatest leaders and entrepreneurs and is publishing this handbook to equip everyone with the tools to become better salespeople and networkers through a focus on authenticity and connection.

The 21st Century Business Forum debuted in 2021, featuring a lineup of successful top executives, experts, and global thought leaders to share ideas and insights for business executives, entrepreneurs, owners and managers. It airs on the second Wednesday of each month, interviewing guests in a Q&A format.

The 21st Century Business Forum is presented by BizTimes Media and is sponsored by Johnson Financial Group. Registration is free. Click here to register.