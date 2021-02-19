Nashville-inspired music venue to open on Brady Street

A new music venue inspired by the ‘songwriting capital of the world’ is slated to open at 1216 E. Brady St. on Milwaukee’s East Side – where the Up and Under Pub operated for more than 40 years.

The new venue, called “Nashville North,” has already installed “coming soon” posters and signage referring to the establishment as the place “where live music and Brady Street intersect.”

The new bar and restaurant will feature live music across all genres with plans to host local musicians and an established house band, according to a press release. Nashville North will also incorporate an open mic night for local talent along with a dedicated karaoke night similar to its predecessor.

Nashville North owner Jeff Marsh, who founded The Charcoal Grill restaurants, has ambitious plans to completely rehab the space and include an open-air garage-style door. The new venue will also feature a full menu including hot chicken sandwiches, gourmet hot dogs and pulled pork cheese fries as well as a limited breakfast menu on Saturdays and Sundays.

“Nashville North is inspired by Broadway in Nashville, watching artists across all genres perform and the mouth-watering late-night bites they are known for,” Marsh said in a statement.

Marsh has extensive experience in live music with stages and operations at Summerfest and State Fair’s Charcoal Grill Roadhouse, he said in a statement.

Nashville North is aiming for a fall opening or “post-pandemic under no restrictions,” according to a press release.