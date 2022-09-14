NASCAR to return to the Milwaukee Mile in 2023

NASCAR racing will return to the Milwaukee Mile for the first time since 2009. A NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race will be held at the historic racetrack at Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis on Aug. 27, 2023.



The minor league ARCA Menards Series will also have a race at the Milwaukee Mile that weekend. Macon, Illinois-based Track Enterprises has been producing and promoting ARCA events at the Milwaukee Mile for several years, and will continue its partnership with Wisconsin State Fair Park to bring NASCAR back to the racetrack, which opened in 1903.

“We’re honored and proud to help Wisconsin State Fair Park bring NASCAR racing back to the Milwaukee Mile,” said Track Enterprises president Bob Sargent. “A historical venue like the Mile deserves great racing and the NASCAR Trucks always put on a great show.”

In 1984 and 1985, the NASCAR Grand National Stock Car Race was held at the Milwaukee Mile. In 1993, NASCAR returned to the track with the Busch Series. In 1995, the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series also began racing at the Milwaukee Mile in its inaugural season, and both events remained at the track until 2009.

IndyCar Series races at the Milwaukee Mile ended in 2015, leaving the racetrack without major professional racing events since then.

“The Milwaukee Mile is a fan-favorite, and some of NASCAR’s biggest stars scored early career wins at the historic one-mile oval,” said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR senior vice president of racing development and strategy. “What’s more, this race will serve as the second race in the Truck Series Round of 8, adding even more anticipation for what is sure to be a thrilling return to the Mile.”

“After several successful ARCA races in recent years, the State Fair Park Board of Directors is thrilled to continue this momentum and welcome NASCAR back to the historic Milwaukee Mile,” said John Yingling, Wisconsin State Fair Park board chairman. “This event wouldn’t be possible without the hard work and dedication of the Track Enterprises team, the State Fair Park staff and the state of Wisconsin administration. We look forward to an exciting weekend of racing next August and more events like it in the future.”

All tickets include both races and are on sale now. Reserved seating starts at $45. General admission tickets are $40 for adults, and children 12 and under are free. Information about camping and race day infield tickets will be released in the future.

NASCAR’s return to the Milwaukee Mile comes as its top racing circuit, the NASCAR Cup Series, is pulling out of Road America in Elkhart Lake after two years. The Road America race is being replaced by a new NASCAR Cup Series race on the streets of downtown Chicago.