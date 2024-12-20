Muskego-based Inpro building new facility in North Carolina

Muskego-based Inpro Corp.
, a manufacturer of door and wall protection products, washroom systems, expansion joint systems, privacy systems and architectural signage, is expanding through construction of a new facility in Mint Hill, North Carolina.
The new 165,000-square-foot plant will combine operations of Inpro’s privacy systems division and WT Commercial Window Treatments, a North Carolina company that Inpro acquired in 2022
.
WT Commercial Window Treatments previously operated out of a 83,000-square-foot headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina.
The North Carolina facility, expected to be completed within the next 13 to 16 months, will significantly increase Inpro’s production of motorized and manual roller shades, cubicle curtains, and shower curtains. Inpro will also be able to streamline its operations.
"By providing increased production and inventory capacity, the expanded facility will enable Inpro to continue surpassing industry-leading production times, helping clients meet construction deadlines," said the company in a Thursday announcement.
The new facility will house modern processing equipment, a new showroom and training center, and communal spaces to promote employee wellness, according to the announcement.