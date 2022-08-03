Inpro acquires North Carolina window shade manufacturer

Muskego-based Inpro Corp., a manufacturer of door and wall protection products, washroom systems, expansion joint systems, privacy systems and architectural signage, has acquired Charlotte, North Carolina-based WT Shade.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
WT Shade is a manufacturer of roller shades that has been in operation since 1977. WT Shade will operate as a product-line division within Inpro. The company will continue operations at its 83,000-square-foot headquarters in Charlotte.
“We are thrilled to add WT Shade’s impressive product offering and tremendous expertise to our commercial window treatment business,” said Marc Holland,Inpro’s CEO and president. “We are partners with several popular shade suppliers, so the ability to complement that with our own shade product line allows us to supply the full scope of a construction project and to the preference of our customers. We are committed to ensuring the success of our customers – manufacturing our own products domestically allows us to honor that commitment with quality products delivered on time and on budget.”
Inpro’s commercial window treatment business has grown over the past 20 years through a variety of acquisitions and new products. This acquisition expands Inpro’s vertical integration in manual and motorized window shades.
“Our companies are well-aligned in providing the reliability, expertise and quality our customers value, said Eddie Oblen, CEO of WT Shade. “I’m excited for the business growth opportunities this acquisition brings with the expansion of our product offering through Inpro’s nationwide sales network."