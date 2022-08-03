Inpro acquires North Carolina window shade manufacturer

Inpro Corp.'s Muskego headquarters
Muskego-based Inpro Corp., a manufacturer of door and wall protection products, washroom systems, expansion joint systems, privacy systems and architectural signage, has acquired Charlotte, North Carolina-based WT Shade. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.…

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

