MTE Corp. opens new HQ in Menomonee Falls

Menomonee Falls-based MTE Corp.,
a global supplier of power quality products designed to improve the reliability of power electronic systems, has moved its headquarters to a larger space in the village.
The company was previously located at N83 W13330 Leon Road. It moved into a new space at N83 W12650, Stratton Circle, Suite 100. The new headquarters, which is approximately 30,000 square feet, includes four large conference rooms; three small, open offices for one-on-one meetings; and five wings of open concept cubicle desks that foster greater collaboration among workers.
"The Milwaukee area is a hub for leaders in the manufacturing automation space and has been MTE's home for the last 40 years. Our new headquarters represents our commitment to the area and gives us a firm foundation for growth. We're poised to do great things globally, from right here in this corner of Wisconsin,” said Ahsan Javed,
president of MTE.
The space also includes a new lab that incorporates state-of-the-art technology. MTE will use the lab to accelerate new product development.
“Our new power quality lab allows us to rapidly prototype and test products for our customers around the world. We can be more responsive and have more space to support the growing needs of our business,” said Todd Shudarek,
director of engineering at MTE.
John Gregor,
market communications manager with MTE, said the company’s headcount “is up by 25%” at the new building.