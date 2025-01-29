MSOE names first director of applied AI education

[caption id="attachment_605734" align="alignleft" width="300"]
Olga Imas. Submitted photo.[/caption]
Milwaukee School of Engineering
has named Olga Imas
, a biomedical engineering professor, as its inaugural director of applied artificial intelligence education.
Imas, who has been a faculty member in the electrical, computer and biomedical engineering department at MSOE since 2008, will be responsible for guiding MSOE’s rAIder Initiative — a “comprehensive strategic effort to incorporate applied AI tools and practices across the university,” according to a news release. Imas will also lead the campus AI Steering Committee.
Imas has expertise in biomedical digital signal processing, medical imaging, as well as advanced imaging applications for neurology, cardiology and oncology. Imas was also a product manager for GE Healthcare. She is the founder and chief executive officer of iBioTekk LLC, a consulting group serving medical device and biotechnology developers.
Imas earned her Ph.D. through a joint biomedical engineering and functional imaging program at Marquette University and the Medical College of Wisconsin in 2004. She has a bachelor of science degree in biomedical engineering from MSOE.
“We are thrilled to have Dr. Imas take on this pivotal role,” said Eric Baumgartner
, executive vice president of academics at MSOE. “Her deep experience with the use of AI in her teaching practices and biomedical research, along with her extensive academic and industry experience, positions her perfectly to lead the university’s applied AI initiatives and ensure that MSOE remains at the cutting edge of AI integration in education.”