MSOE celebrates opening of $34 million Diercks computer science hall

The Milwaukee School of Engineering on Friday celebrated the grand opening of the Dwight and Dian Diercks Computational Science Hall, a new $34 million AI-focused academic facility in the center of its campus.

The four-story, 64,000-square-foot facility, located at the corner of Milwaukee and State streets, features a graphics processing unit-accelerated supercomputer to be used by students and local industry partners, auditorium, cybersecurity room, lecture halls and classrooms, and study areas for students.

Students began classes in the new hall on Monday.

MSOE officials say the new computational science facility will position the school as a national leader in artificial intelligence education, deep learning, cyber security, robotics and cloud computing.

The project was funded by a donation from MSOE regent Dwight Diercks and his wife Dian. Diercks, who graduated from MSOE in 1990, is senior vice president at NVIDIA, a technology company based in California.

BizTimes explored the potential of the new hall to boost the entire region’s tech sector in a March 2018 cover story.